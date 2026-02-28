Faith and Film: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh Seek Blessings at Tirupati
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh visit Tirupati Balaji temple to kick off promotions for their film 'Dacoit'. They emphasize the importance of gratitude and seek blessings as they begin the promotional journey. The film's first song, 'Rubaroo', released to over 32 lakh views, while the movie premieres April 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh embarked on a spiritual journey to the Tirupati Balaji temple as they began promotions for their upcoming film, 'Dacoit'.
The duo visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek divine blessings, signaling the start of their film's promotional activities, with the release date set for April 10.
The initial song from the movie, 'Rubaroo', premiered to an enthusiastic audience, amassing over 32 lakh views, indicating strong anticipation for the film's storyline of vengeance and betrayal.