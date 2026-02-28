Faith and Film: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh Seek Blessings at Tirupati

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh embarked on a spiritual journey to the Tirupati Balaji temple as they began promotions for their upcoming film, 'Dacoit'.

The duo visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek divine blessings, signaling the start of their film's promotional activities, with the release date set for April 10.

The initial song from the movie, 'Rubaroo', premiered to an enthusiastic audience, amassing over 32 lakh views, indicating strong anticipation for the film's storyline of vengeance and betrayal.