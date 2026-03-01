Left Menu

Olivia Dean Shines at BRIT Awards with Four Wins

Singer Olivia Dean emerged as the top winner at the BRIT Awards, securing four trophies including song and album of the year. Rock band Wolf Alice claimed group of the year, while Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously honored for lifetime achievement. Manchester hosted the event for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 04:44 IST
Olivia Dean Shines at BRIT Awards with Four Wins

Olivia Dean dominated the BRIT Awards, clinching four accolades at Britain's prestigious music event. Dean, alongside fellow nominee Lola Young, led the evening with five nominations each. Her collaboration with Sam Fender, 'Rein Me In,' was awarded song of the year, while her album 'The Art of Loving' won album of the year.

In addition to her musical triumphs, the soulful singer expressed the transformative impact of creating her award-winning album. Meanwhile, Fender took home the alternative/rock act award, and Young was named breakthrough artist. Rock group Wolf Alice was honored as group of the year, with vocalist Ellie Rowsell acknowledging grassroots venues in her acceptance speech.

The ceremony also celebrated industry legends, with Noel Gallagher named songwriter of the year and PinkPantheress recognized as producer of the year. A posthumous lifetime achievement award was given to Ozzy Osbourne, celebrated for his authenticity and artistry. Internationally, Rosalia won international artist of the year, promoting cultural diversity in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

High-Stakes Strike: The Dramatic Impact of Khamenei's Death

 Global
2
U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

U.S. and Israel's Bold Move: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Shocks Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

U.S. Stance on Strategic Petroleum Reserve: No Release Planned

 Global
4
Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026