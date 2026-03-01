Olivia Dean Shines at BRIT Awards with Four Wins

Olivia Dean dominated the BRIT Awards, clinching four accolades at Britain's prestigious music event. Dean, alongside fellow nominee Lola Young, led the evening with five nominations each. Her collaboration with Sam Fender, 'Rein Me In,' was awarded song of the year, while her album 'The Art of Loving' won album of the year.

In addition to her musical triumphs, the soulful singer expressed the transformative impact of creating her award-winning album. Meanwhile, Fender took home the alternative/rock act award, and Young was named breakthrough artist. Rock group Wolf Alice was honored as group of the year, with vocalist Ellie Rowsell acknowledging grassroots venues in her acceptance speech.

The ceremony also celebrated industry legends, with Noel Gallagher named songwriter of the year and PinkPantheress recognized as producer of the year. A posthumous lifetime achievement award was given to Ozzy Osbourne, celebrated for his authenticity and artistry. Internationally, Rosalia won international artist of the year, promoting cultural diversity in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)