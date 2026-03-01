Gukesh's Pursuit of Glory: A Prague Chess Battle

World champion D Gukesh's quest for his first victory continued, as he was held to a draw by Czech grandmaster David Navara in the fourth round of the Prague International Chess Festival.

On the same day, Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands surged ahead with his third victory in four games, while defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram suffered a loss against Germany's Vincent Keymer.

In the challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh, the world women's cup winner, drew with the sole leader Vanclav Finek. The tournament sees Finek leading with three points, indicating a closely contested second half of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)