Gukesh's Pursuit of Glory: A Prague Chess Battle

At the Prague International Chess Festival, world champion D Gukesh drew against David Navara in the fourth round. Despite the tight competition, Jorden van Foreest leads the tournament. Aravindh Chithambaram faced defeat, while Divya Deshmukh held her ground in the challengers' section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:02 IST
World champion D Gukesh's quest for his first victory continued, as he was held to a draw by Czech grandmaster David Navara in the fourth round of the Prague International Chess Festival.

On the same day, Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands surged ahead with his third victory in four games, while defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram suffered a loss against Germany's Vincent Keymer.

In the challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh, the world women's cup winner, drew with the sole leader Vanclav Finek. The tournament sees Finek leading with three points, indicating a closely contested second half of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

