Zimbabwe's Spirited Innings in T20 World Cup Super Eights

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter, Zimbabwe showcased a spirited performance against South Africa, chalking up 153 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Sikandar Raza emerged as Zimbabwe's top scorer, crafting a commendable 73 runs. The match witnessed early wickets with Tadiwanashe Marumani falling for seven runs and Ryan Burl being dismissed for five.

South Africa's bowling attack was led by Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch, who both kept Zimbabwe under check with their sharp spells. The competitive clash highlighted the fierce determination and potential of both teams.

