Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Spirited Innings in T20 World Cup Super Eights

The T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Group 1 saw Zimbabwe post a score of 153/7 against South Africa. Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe with a notable 73 runs. South Africa's bowlers, including Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch, provided stiff competition with their effective overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:47 IST
Zimbabwe's Spirited Innings in T20 World Cup Super Eights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter, Zimbabwe showcased a spirited performance against South Africa, chalking up 153 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Sikandar Raza emerged as Zimbabwe's top scorer, crafting a commendable 73 runs. The match witnessed early wickets with Tadiwanashe Marumani falling for seven runs and Ryan Burl being dismissed for five.

South Africa's bowling attack was led by Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch, who both kept Zimbabwe under check with their sharp spells. The competitive clash highlighted the fierce determination and potential of both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

 India
2
A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

 Global
3
Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

 India
4
Why isn't EC publishing list of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas found during SIR in Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

Why isn't EC publishing list of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas found during SIR in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026