Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Sacred Shrine Amidst Tight Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram with high security. He offered prayers and was accompanied by key officials. The visit follows a recent court victory allowing devotees to light a ceremonial lamp, following last year's controversy over the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:48 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Sacred Shrine Amidst Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-profile visit to the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram, Madhurai, this Sunday. The visit was safeguarded by stringent security measures.

Modi arrived clad in traditional attire—a dhoti and kurta, completed with a shawl—receiving 'purna-kumbha' honors from the temple administration. He toured the sacred site accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

The visit follows a court decision favoring devotees' rights to light a ceremonial lamp on the temple's 'deepathoon' (pillar), an issue that sparked controversy last year. The court ruling has reassured devotees and added significance to Modi's appearance at the temple.

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026