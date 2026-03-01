Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Sacred Shrine Amidst Tight Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram with high security. He offered prayers and was accompanied by key officials. The visit follows a recent court victory allowing devotees to light a ceremonial lamp, following last year's controversy over the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-profile visit to the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram, Madhurai, this Sunday. The visit was safeguarded by stringent security measures.
Modi arrived clad in traditional attire—a dhoti and kurta, completed with a shawl—receiving 'purna-kumbha' honors from the temple administration. He toured the sacred site accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.
The visit follows a court decision favoring devotees' rights to light a ceremonial lamp on the temple's 'deepathoon' (pillar), an issue that sparked controversy last year. The court ruling has reassured devotees and added significance to Modi's appearance at the temple.
