Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Sacred Shrine Amidst Tight Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-profile visit to the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram, Madhurai, this Sunday. The visit was safeguarded by stringent security measures.

Modi arrived clad in traditional attire—a dhoti and kurta, completed with a shawl—receiving 'purna-kumbha' honors from the temple administration. He toured the sacred site accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

The visit follows a court decision favoring devotees' rights to light a ceremonial lamp on the temple's 'deepathoon' (pillar), an issue that sparked controversy last year. The court ruling has reassured devotees and added significance to Modi's appearance at the temple.