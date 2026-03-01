Left Menu

Global Outcry: The Controversial Killing of Iran's Ayatollah

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel, describing it as a tragic and shameful event. Mufti criticized Muslim countries for supporting the killing and extended support to a shutdown call in protest. She emphasized the need for justice.

Updated: 01-03-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has denounced the US and Israel for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a 'tragic and shameful' act.

Mufti criticized Muslim countries for their implicit support, suggesting they chose convenience over conscience in this situation.

Additionally, she backed a shutdown called by the Muttehida Majlis Ulema to protest against the assassination, urging the international community to remember that injustice anywhere affects everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

