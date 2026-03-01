Global Outcry: The Controversial Killing of Iran's Ayatollah

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has denounced the US and Israel for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a 'tragic and shameful' act.

Mufti criticized Muslim countries for their implicit support, suggesting they chose convenience over conscience in this situation.

Additionally, she backed a shutdown called by the Muttehida Majlis Ulema to protest against the assassination, urging the international community to remember that injustice anywhere affects everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)