Global Outcry: The Controversial Killing of Iran's Ayatollah

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel, describing it as a tragic and shameful event. Mufti criticized Muslim countries for supporting the killing and extended support to a shutdown call in protest. She emphasized the need for justice.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has denounced the US and Israel for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a 'tragic and shameful' act.
Mufti criticized Muslim countries for their implicit support, suggesting they chose convenience over conscience in this situation.
Additionally, she backed a shutdown called by the Muttehida Majlis Ulema to protest against the assassination, urging the international community to remember that injustice anywhere affects everyone.
