Foundation Stones Laid for New Judicial Establishments in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, marked a pivotal moment for Andhra Pradesh's judicial system by laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Judicial Academy near Amaravati.

The establishment, budgeted at Rs 165 crore, is designed to provide advanced academic and residential facilities for 120 trainee judges per batch and more.

In parallel, Justice Kant also commenced building a new court complex in Tirupati district, further enhancing the region's legal infrastructure. The events were graced by prominent judicial figures and state officials, underscoring the initiatives' significance in fostering legal excellence in the state.