Left Menu

Foundation Stones Laid for New Judicial Establishments in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, inaugurated the construction of a Judicial Academy near Amaravati and a court complex in Tirupati district. The Judicial Academy will have state-of-the-art facilities for training judges. This development is a significant step to enhance legal education and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST
Foundation Stones Laid for New Judicial Establishments in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, marked a pivotal moment for Andhra Pradesh's judicial system by laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Judicial Academy near Amaravati.

The establishment, budgeted at Rs 165 crore, is designed to provide advanced academic and residential facilities for 120 trainee judges per batch and more.

In parallel, Justice Kant also commenced building a new court complex in Tirupati district, further enhancing the region's legal infrastructure. The events were graced by prominent judicial figures and state officials, underscoring the initiatives' significance in fostering legal excellence in the state.

TRENDING

1
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India
2
Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

 Russian Federation
3
Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR commenced: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR com...

 India
4
Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026