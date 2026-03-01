Foundation Stones Laid for New Judicial Establishments in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, inaugurated the construction of a Judicial Academy near Amaravati and a court complex in Tirupati district. The Judicial Academy will have state-of-the-art facilities for training judges. This development is a significant step to enhance legal education and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST
Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, marked a pivotal moment for Andhra Pradesh's judicial system by laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Judicial Academy near Amaravati.
The establishment, budgeted at Rs 165 crore, is designed to provide advanced academic and residential facilities for 120 trainee judges per batch and more.
In parallel, Justice Kant also commenced building a new court complex in Tirupati district, further enhancing the region's legal infrastructure. The events were graced by prominent judicial figures and state officials, underscoring the initiatives' significance in fostering legal excellence in the state.
