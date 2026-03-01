Left Menu

Vibrant Colors and Culture: Holi Celebrations Ignite in Himachal Pradesh

The national-level Holi celebrations commenced in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The event features sports competitions and cultural events. Dignitaries participated in ceremonial traditions and offered prayers at Murli Manohar Temple. The festival also boasts a variety of stalls selling goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant national-level Holi celebrations began in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant cultural event. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the festival on Sunday afternoon, joined by local dignitaries including MLA Captain Rajinder Singh and Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore.

Following traditional practices, the chief guest and other officials were adorned with ceremonial pagris at the event's inauguration. The procession then made its way to the revered Murli Manohar Temple, where prayers were offered to Lord Krishna, honoring the festival's religious significance.

The four-day festival promises various sports competitions and cultural performances, attracting locals and visitors alike. Numerous stalls offer a diverse range of goods, making the celebrations not only a spiritual and cultural gathering but also a community marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

