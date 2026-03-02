Left Menu

Kerala's Unique All-Women Festival: Attukal Pongala Unites in Devotion and Harmony

Attukal Pongala is one of the world's largest gatherings of women devotees in Kerala, involving spiritual rituals and communal festivities. Celebrated annually at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple, the festival showcases unity and hospitality among various communities, drawing attention for its cultural significance and organized arrangements for participants' safety and convenience.

In a spectacular display of faith and community, hundreds of women converge on Kerala's capital for the revered Attukal Pongala festival. Considered the largest women's gathering worldwide, this event sees devotees preparing 'pongala,' a sacred offering of rice, jaggery, and coconut, to honor the deity at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple.

The festival not only highlights women's spiritual fervor but also promotes a sense of unity, as people from different faiths come together to ensure a seamless celebration. This year, a heartening appeal by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi urged the Muslim community to welcome Hindu devotees, exemplifying cultural harmony in the region.

To ensure the well-being of participants, Health Minister Veena George confirmed comprehensive medical arrangements, including emergency services and health control rooms. Meanwhile, Southern Railways has facilitated smooth travel with special trains and adjustments. The festival stands as a testament to Kerala's rich traditions and communal bonds.

