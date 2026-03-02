Kerala's Unique All-Women Festival: Attukal Pongala Unites in Devotion and Harmony

In a spectacular display of faith and community, hundreds of women converge on Kerala's capital for the revered Attukal Pongala festival. Considered the largest women's gathering worldwide, this event sees devotees preparing 'pongala,' a sacred offering of rice, jaggery, and coconut, to honor the deity at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple.

The festival not only highlights women's spiritual fervor but also promotes a sense of unity, as people from different faiths come together to ensure a seamless celebration. This year, a heartening appeal by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi urged the Muslim community to welcome Hindu devotees, exemplifying cultural harmony in the region.

To ensure the well-being of participants, Health Minister Veena George confirmed comprehensive medical arrangements, including emergency services and health control rooms. Meanwhile, Southern Railways has facilitated smooth travel with special trains and adjustments. The festival stands as a testament to Kerala's rich traditions and communal bonds.