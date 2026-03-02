Cattle Crisis: Rescuing 43 Cows in Delhi's Drain Scandal
In a shocking revelation, 43 cows were rescued from illicit operations beneath a drain in Chirag Delhi. Allegedly, these cows were being exploited for milk before being left to consume garbage. AAP leaders highlighted the dire state of cattle welfare, prompting intervention and disputes from city officials.
- Country:
- India
A dubious operation was unveiled recently in Chirag Delhi, revealing the exploitation of cows beneath a local drain. In a daring rescue mission, 43 cows were saved from what is being described as a racket exploiting these animals for their milk.
According to AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the cows—considered sacred in Indian culture—are in a dire state, often spotted consuming garbage at various locations, including Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Kotla Mubarakpur, and Malviya Nagar.
Bhardwaj alleged that a covert mafia orchestrates these operations, leading to cow fatalities from polythene ingestion and affecting human health through contaminated milk consumption. However, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh dismissed the allegations, calling the claims misleading and politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- cows
- rescue
- cattle mafia
- AAP
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- drain
- illegal dairy
- garbage
- exploitation
ALSO READ
Close Call in Noida: Driver Survives Drain Plunge Near Temple
Delhi Congress Questions AAP Rally Permit Amid Alleged BJP-AAP Nexus
Empowering Change: 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' Tackles Hygiene Issues
Kharge Accuses AAP, BJP of Failing Punjab on Border Crime and Trade
Delhi's Drains Get a Pre-Monsoon Makeover: A Push Against Waterlogging