Cattle Crisis: Rescuing 43 Cows in Delhi's Drain Scandal

A dubious operation was unveiled recently in Chirag Delhi, revealing the exploitation of cows beneath a local drain. In a daring rescue mission, 43 cows were saved from what is being described as a racket exploiting these animals for their milk.

According to AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the cows—considered sacred in Indian culture—are in a dire state, often spotted consuming garbage at various locations, including Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Kotla Mubarakpur, and Malviya Nagar.

Bhardwaj alleged that a covert mafia orchestrates these operations, leading to cow fatalities from polythene ingestion and affecting human health through contaminated milk consumption. However, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh dismissed the allegations, calling the claims misleading and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)