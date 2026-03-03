Cultural Tapestry: Jiangnan's Joyous Spring Temple Fair

The 'Spring in Jiangnan • 2026 Happy Chinese New Year' Temple Fair enthralled attendees in Port City Colombo from February 27 to 28. This event, part of a major Belt and Road initiative, featured traditional Chinese crafts, performances, and immersive cultural displays, attracting a diverse audience.

Co-hosted by the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka, Zhejiang's Department of Culture, and other entities, the fair was an exemplary showcase of Chinese heritage. Attending dignitaries included China's Ambassador Qi Zhenhong and prominent Sri Lankan officials, highlighting the importance of this cultural exchange.

Highlights included demonstrations of New Year woodblock prints, rice sculptures, and traditional performances like Wu Opera. An interactive 'Porcelain, Tea and the Silk Road' zone invited local engagement, enhancing the cultural ties between China and Sri Lanka.

