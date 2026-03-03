Stage Collapse at Holi Event Injures Four
During a Holi celebration at the 'Royal Palms' lawn in Pune's Mundhwa area, a temporary stage structure collapsed, injuring at least four people. The victims were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A Holi event in Pune's Mundhwa area turned alarming when an iron structure of a temporary stage caved in, leaving four attendees injured. The incident occurred at the 'Royal Palms' lawn, according to local police reports.
The mishap unfolded during the ongoing festivities, as the horizontal iron stage frame gave way unexpectedly. Eyewitness accounts confirmed a sudden collapse, adding to the chaotic scene.
Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention, as authorities investigated the cause of the structural failure.
(With inputs from agencies.)