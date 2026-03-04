Left Menu

Sandra Bullock Returns to Sony for Exciting New Film with Dana Fox

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock will star in and produce a new film for Sony Pictures. Reuniting with screenwriter Dana Fox, this untitled project follows their previous success, 'The Lost City'. Bullock’s production company Fortis Films and Fox’s Foxy Inc. are collaborating, with details of the plot yet undisclosed.

Updated: 04-03-2026 13:16 IST
Oscar winner Sandra Bullock is making her Hollywood return in an exciting new project with Sony Pictures. The still-untitled film will see her both starring and producing, working alongside screenwriter Dana Fox once more. The duo previously collaborated on the successful 'The Lost City'.

The untitled film was secured by Sony in a competitive bidding war. Bullock will produce through Fortis Films, while Fox will write and co-produce via her company Foxy Inc. Margy Love joins the team as executive producer. Although plot details remain under wraps, anticipation is high.

This venture marks Bullock's comeback to Sony, having last appeared in 'Bullet Train'. Simultaneously, she plans a 'Practical Magic' sequel. Meanwhile, Fox boasts recent successes with 'Wicked' and its sequel, collectively grossing over USD 1.3 billion. She is also working on 'Clue' for Peacock.

