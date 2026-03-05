1Point1 Solutions Expands Into Latin America with Netcom Acquisition

1Point1 Solutions has officially acquired Netcom Business Contact Center SA, a Costa Rica-based firm, for USD 33.37 million, marking its strategic entry into the Latin American market. With this acquisition, 1Point1 aims to enhance its BFSI capabilities and establish a near-shore presence.

The acquisition allows 1Point1 Solutions to expand geographically while scaling human intelligence globally. The company plans to integrate its AI capabilities into Netcom's operations, promising to boost productivity and regulatory compliance.

1Point1 Solutions is committed to disciplined growth, targeting 25% annual growth and pursuing further acquisitions to deepen domain expertise and reach. The acquisition also adds to the company's delivery centers, serving clients worldwide.

