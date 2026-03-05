Entertainment Highlights: Berlinale Stays, Gayle King Signs, Reynolds & McElhenney Commentary

Tricia Tuttle continues as the Berlin Film Festival director despite Gaza-related tensions that previously clouded the February event. Germany's government discussed her future amid public scrutiny.

Gayle King remains with CBS News after signing a new contract, putting an end to speculation about her departure and reaffirming her dedication to the network's mission.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will provide live commentary for Wrexham's Championship game against Swansea, marking a new chapter in their ownership of the club.

