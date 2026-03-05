Entertainment Highlights: Berlinale Stays, Gayle King Signs, Reynolds & McElhenney Commentary
The latest entertainment news includes Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle retaining her role post-Gaza tensions, CBS News anchor Gayle King signing a new contract, and Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney gearing up for their commentary debut. Additionally, Kevin Spacey faces civil lawsuits in the UK, rapper Ghetts is jailed, and Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film gets attention.
Tricia Tuttle continues as the Berlin Film Festival director despite Gaza-related tensions that previously clouded the February event. Germany's government discussed her future amid public scrutiny.
Gayle King remains with CBS News after signing a new contract, putting an end to speculation about her departure and reaffirming her dedication to the network's mission.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will provide live commentary for Wrexham's Championship game against Swansea, marking a new chapter in their ownership of the club.
