Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok in Star-Studded Mumbai Ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The event was attended by prominent figures from politics, Bollywood, and business, making it one of the year's most high-profile gatherings. The couple celebrated in traditional Indian attire with distinguished guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:08 IST
Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok pose for family picture (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a grand celebration that drew India's elite, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in Mumbai on March 5. The event, marked by opulence and tradition, was attended by prominent figures from diverse fields, including cricket, Bollywood, and politics.

Arjun and Saaniya, who got engaged in August of the previous year, celebrated their union in the presence of close family and esteemed guests. The couple adorned traditional Indian attire, with Saaniya donning a meticulously embroidered red saree and Arjun wearing a richly embellished sherwani. Their wedding ensemble was complemented by the Tendulkar family's elegant attire, capturing the attention of attendees and media alike.

Prominent guests at the ceremony included business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood veterans Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and various national leaders. The festivities commenced with a pre-wedding event on March 3, attended by cricket legends and close family friends. This high-profile ceremony has become one of the most talked-about social events of the year.

