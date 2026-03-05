Left Menu

Darts Take Center Stage at Silverstone: Formula One Fans Get a New Spectacle

The British Grand Prix is adding an exciting twist for Formula One fans by introducing a darts event at a trackside fan park. With champion players like Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen participating, this new spectacle aims to enhance the fan experience and elevate the atmosphere at Silverstone.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
British Grand Prix organizers are bringing a novel twist for Formula One fans by introducing a darts event at this year's Silverstone race. The event, dubbed 'A Night at the Darts', will feature renowned players such as world champion Luke 'the Nuke' Littler and Dutch triple PDC champion Michael van Gerwen.

Fans attending the British GP will have the option to purchase additional tickets for this exclusive darts experience. Van Gerwen expressed his excitement, stating that such a big crowd and venue would create an electric atmosphere that he thrives in.

Silverstone's chief commercial officer, Nick Read, emphasized the venue's ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience. He noted that adding a world-class darts event to an already massive weekend on the UK sporting calendar will inject new levels of drama and excitement for the fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

