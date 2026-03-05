Pop Icon Britney Spears Arrested in Ventura County

Pop superstar Britney Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County, California on Wednesday night. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's office, she was booked in the early hours of Thursday morning. The specifics of the charges against Spears remain undisclosed.

The California Highway Patrol has been listed as the agency responsible for her arrest. Efforts to contact her representative for further details have been unsuccessful so far.

Spears, who was released the day after her arrest, is scheduled to appear in court on May 4. The incident has left fans and media outlets speculating about the circumstances surrounding her legal troubles.