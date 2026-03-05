Left Menu

Pop Icon Britney Spears Arrested in Ventura County

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday night and released the next morning. Details about the charge remain unclear. With a court date set for May 4, the arrest was handled by the California Highway Patrol. Spears’ representative has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ventura | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:13 IST
Pop Icon Britney Spears Arrested in Ventura County
Britney Spears
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Pop superstar Britney Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County, California on Wednesday night. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's office, she was booked in the early hours of Thursday morning. The specifics of the charges against Spears remain undisclosed.

The California Highway Patrol has been listed as the agency responsible for her arrest. Efforts to contact her representative for further details have been unsuccessful so far.

Spears, who was released the day after her arrest, is scheduled to appear in court on May 4. The incident has left fans and media outlets speculating about the circumstances surrounding her legal troubles.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Skills Gap: Jammu and Kashmir's Mission-Mode Framework

Bridging the Skills Gap: Jammu and Kashmir's Mission-Mode Framework

 India
2
India's Power-Packed Performance Creates History in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India's Power-Packed Performance Creates History in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 India
3
Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Force team begins search ops: Defence Spokesperson.

Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Forc...

 India
4
Kerala CM Condemns US-India Subservience Amid Gulf Crisis

Kerala CM Condemns US-India Subservience Amid Gulf Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026