Bringing back people stranded in Gulf countries is Centre's responsibility: Hemant Soren

The remark comes days after Soren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the region, terming the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf countries as a matter of extreme concern.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:47 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that bringing back people from Jharkhand and other states stranded in Gulf countries is the responsibility of the Centre. The remark comes days after Soren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the region, terming the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf countries as a matter of ''extreme concern''. ''Ensuring safe return of people stranded in Gulf countries is the responsibility of the Centre. I have already urged the Centre to take quick steps to bring back stranded people,'' he told reporters at his ancestral village Nemra in Gola block of Ramgarh district. Soren was at Nemra to observe the traditional 'Baha Parab' dedicated to nature and tribal supreme deity Marang Buru. Soren on Monday has posted on X: ''The rapidly changing situation in the Gulf region is a matter of extreme concern… I request the Honourable Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji, and the Honourable Foreign Minister, respected Shri @DrSJaishankar ji, to kindly take necessary steps to safely bring back to the homeland all Indians who feel unsafe or stranded in this grave situation.'' He appealed to all Jharkhand residents living in Gulf countries, as well as people across India, to remain vigilant, assuring them that ''India stands with you.'' ''In particular, I appeal to all those from Jharkhand residing in #GulfStates countries that in any distress, they should contact the Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room @migrantcell_JH,'' his post read. Soren had shared the helpline numbers for assistance: Toll-Free Helpline: 1800-3456-526; Landline: 0651-2480083, 0651-2481188, 0651-2480058; WhatsApp: 9470132591, 9431336472, 9431336398, 9431336427, 9431336432.

