Maharashtra Pushes for Bharat Ratna Honor for Vinayak Savarkar

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to urge the Centre to award the Bharat Ratna posthumously to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The decision comes amid widespread recognition of Savarkar's contributions to India's freedom struggle and social reforms. The move was discussed in the legislative assembly, with support across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has pledged to press the Centre for posthumous Bharat Ratna honors for freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Announced in the legislative assembly and supported by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, the move seeks to acknowledge Savarkar's multifaceted contributions to India's history.

Protocol Minister Jaykumar Raval emphasized Savarkar's revolutionary role, his literary and social reform work, and his bold stand against British rule. Savarkar's legacy includes attempts to escape colonial imprisonment and his advocacy against untouchability during his internment.

Past endorsements from political figures and cultural contributions strengthen the case for this honor, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Maharashtra state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure national recognition for Savarkar's enduring impact on Indian society.

