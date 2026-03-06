Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Critiques Propaganda Films and Advocates for Diverse Education

Rahul Gandhi criticized the film 'Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond' as propaganda during a student interaction. Emphasizing Kerala's rich traditions, he lamented the country's ideological pressures on education. Highlighting AI challenges, he attributed data control issues to recent US deals. Gandhi called for harnessing diversity to bolster India's global power.

Updated: 06-03-2026 16:58 IST
In a candid interaction with students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the film 'Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond,' suggesting it serves as propaganda. Gandhi underscored the importance of understanding Kerala's rich cultural heritage while warning against media being weaponized for societal divisions.

Gandhi highlighted ideological pressures within India's education system, pointing fingers at the disproportionate influence of the RSS. He argued for a diverse and open educational landscape, cautioning against a singular ideological perspective. When discussing artificial intelligence, he stressed the need for India to control its data to strengthen its standing globally.

Touching on geopolitical issues, Gandhi commented on West Asia's conflicts and their broader implications, attributing India's energy dependency as a consequential factor. Asserting India's diversity as its strength, he called for a more self-reliant production capacity and critiqued recent data-sharing agreements with the US that may hinder India's AI potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

