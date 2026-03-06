Rahul Gandhi Critiques Propaganda Films and Advocates for Diverse Education

In a candid interaction with students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the film 'Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond,' suggesting it serves as propaganda. Gandhi underscored the importance of understanding Kerala's rich cultural heritage while warning against media being weaponized for societal divisions.

Gandhi highlighted ideological pressures within India's education system, pointing fingers at the disproportionate influence of the RSS. He argued for a diverse and open educational landscape, cautioning against a singular ideological perspective. When discussing artificial intelligence, he stressed the need for India to control its data to strengthen its standing globally.

Touching on geopolitical issues, Gandhi commented on West Asia's conflicts and their broader implications, attributing India's energy dependency as a consequential factor. Asserting India's diversity as its strength, he called for a more self-reliant production capacity and critiqued recent data-sharing agreements with the US that may hinder India's AI potential.

