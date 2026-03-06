Left Menu

Empowering Beyond the Gesture: Zivame's Bold Women's Day Initiative

Zivame launched a Women's Day campaign challenging symbolic gestures and accentuating meaningful change through leadership discussions. The panel, featuring women leaders from the Reliance ecosystem, focused on structural changes, consumer behavior shifts, and leadership roles beyond optics. The initiative called for consistent support beyond symbolic celebrations.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST
On Women's Day, Zivame, a leading lingerie brand under Reliance Group, aimed to move beyond symbolism with its campaign titled 'Not Just Another Women's Day'. It gathered women leaders for a panel discussion focused on bridging the gap between messaging and real change.

Attendees included senior leaders across retail, technology, and legal sectors, who shared insights on decision-making and risk ownership. The panel emphasized leadership defined by decision-making, challenging performative narratives, and consumer behavior shifts in lingerie choices.

Kiruba Devi, COO of Zivame, stressed the importance of consistent support for women, advocating for real conversations on leadership and accountability as essential for future workplace transformation. Zivame continues to innovate in women's comfort and intimatewear, establishing itself as a key player in India's fashion-retail ecosystem.

