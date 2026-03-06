JAI HIND JAI SINDH: A Cinematic Ode to Love and Unity

Sammy's Entertainment has released the motion poster for its highly anticipated film 'JAI HIND JAI SINDH: A Love Story,' directed by renowned filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh. The film, which blends romance and patriotism against the backdrop of the Sindhi community, offers an emotional narrative deeply rooted in history and culture.

Starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, and Zarina Wahab among others, the story is set in the aftermath of Partition, reflecting on resilience and the complexities of identity. It's a tribute to India's thriving diversity and seeks to portray love's enduring legacy through a shared cultural tapestry.

Producer Sammy Nanwani draws personal inspiration for the story, calling it a 'love letter' to India's 1.4 billion citizens, celebrating unity in diversity. He emphasizes that if individuals can find harmony amid differences, a nation can do the same, highlighting the film's central theme of unity through diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)