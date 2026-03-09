Left Menu

Ola Electric Launches #ChampionMahotsav to Celebrate T20 Victory

Ola Electric announced a three-day nationwide #ChampionMahotsav to mark India's third ICC Men's T20 World Cup win. Customers can receive Rs 10,000 in benefits on any Ola scooter or Roadster motorcycle during this period. The celebration follows a successful Match Mahotsav during the T20 World Cup Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric announced a nationwide celebration, the #ChampionMahotsav, over three days to honor India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

The company will offer benefits worth Rs 10,000 on all its vehicles, including Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles, to encourage fans to join in the celebrations.

Past events from the World Cup Final, such as the Match Mahotsav, have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, prompting Ola to extend the celebration period. Customers can enjoy these benefits for three days, as an extension of the T20 festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

