Ola Electric Launches #ChampionMahotsav to Celebrate T20 Victory

Ola Electric announced a nationwide celebration, the #ChampionMahotsav, over three days to honor India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

The company will offer benefits worth Rs 10,000 on all its vehicles, including Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles, to encourage fans to join in the celebrations.

Past events from the World Cup Final, such as the Match Mahotsav, have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, prompting Ola to extend the celebration period. Customers can enjoy these benefits for three days, as an extension of the T20 festivities.

