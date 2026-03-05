Unexpected Benefits in Addiction Treatment from Diabetes Drugs
Research has identified that GLP-1 drugs, primarily used for diabetes, could prevent and alleviate substance use disorders. A study of U.S. military veterans found these drugs reduced risks across various addictive substances. The findings imply a common biological pathway in addictions and suggest broader impacts for addiction medicine.
A groundbreaking study has revealed that GLP-1 drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes, may significantly impact substance use disorders. Conducted primarily on veterans, the research highlights a surprising broad protective effect across various addictive substances, potentially offering a new avenue for addiction medicine.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, who spearheaded the study published in The BMJ, notes the unique potential of these drugs to work across multiple substances, hinting at a common biological pathway that could be targeted for addiction treatment. The research compared the effects of GLP-1 drugs with SGLT-2 inhibitors, revealing notable reductions in substance use disorder occurrences and related health risks.
The study suggests GLP-1 receptors in the brain's mesolimbic system play a role in mitigating cravings, pointing to lasting changes in treating addictions. While Novo Nordisk hasn't initiated addiction-related trials for GLP-1s, increasing independent research and potential clinical application in addiction treatment is encouraging further exploration.
ALSO READ
Breakthrough Study: GLP-1 Drugs Reduce Substance Use Disorders in Diabetic Veterans
IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency
UK Imposes Study Visa Ban to Curb Asylum Surge
India Positions Itself as Global Education Hub: Pradhan at Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026
New Study Challenges 50-Year-Old Model of Bacterial Gene Regulation, Opening Doors for Antibiotic Innovation