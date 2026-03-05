Unexpected Benefits in Addiction Treatment from Diabetes Drugs

A groundbreaking study has revealed that GLP-1 drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes, may significantly impact substance use disorders. Conducted primarily on veterans, the research highlights a surprising broad protective effect across various addictive substances, potentially offering a new avenue for addiction medicine.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, who spearheaded the study published in The BMJ, notes the unique potential of these drugs to work across multiple substances, hinting at a common biological pathway that could be targeted for addiction treatment. The research compared the effects of GLP-1 drugs with SGLT-2 inhibitors, revealing notable reductions in substance use disorder occurrences and related health risks.

The study suggests GLP-1 receptors in the brain's mesolimbic system play a role in mitigating cravings, pointing to lasting changes in treating addictions. While Novo Nordisk hasn't initiated addiction-related trials for GLP-1s, increasing independent research and potential clinical application in addiction treatment is encouraging further exploration.