Uttar Pradesh's Leap into Digital Booking for Circuit Houses

In a significant technological stride, Uttar Pradesh has launched a digital booking system for circuit houses and government guest houses, an official statement announced on Monday. The initiative aims to simplify room reservations, making the process more transparent and organized.

The new system, rolled out by the state government, provides an online platform for booking rooms in 21 circuit houses and 334 guest houses managed by the public works department across Uttar Pradesh. The Circuit House Information System allows users to verify room availability in real time before booking.

This tech-driven initiative replaces manual processes, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The new online booking system requires a proof of identity for reservations, records all transactions digitally, and aims to improve the utilization of government assets. While some rooms remain reserved for VIPs, the majority are available on a first-come-first-served basis.