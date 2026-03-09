Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Leap into Digital Booking for Circuit Houses

Uttar Pradesh introduces a digital booking system for circuit and guest houses, replacing manual methods with an online platform. This move aims to enhance transparency, ease of access, and streamline operations while allowing public access to accommodations previously reliant on manual processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Leap into Digital Booking for Circuit Houses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant technological stride, Uttar Pradesh has launched a digital booking system for circuit houses and government guest houses, an official statement announced on Monday. The initiative aims to simplify room reservations, making the process more transparent and organized.

The new system, rolled out by the state government, provides an online platform for booking rooms in 21 circuit houses and 334 guest houses managed by the public works department across Uttar Pradesh. The Circuit House Information System allows users to verify room availability in real time before booking.

This tech-driven initiative replaces manual processes, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The new online booking system requires a proof of identity for reservations, records all transactions digitally, and aims to improve the utilization of government assets. While some rooms remain reserved for VIPs, the majority are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

TRENDING

1
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
3
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh High Court Overturns Election Result Due to Suppressed Information

Madhya Pradesh High Court Overturns Election Result Due to Suppressed Inform...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026