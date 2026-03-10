Holi Celebration Disrupted: Political Leaders Call for Action

The UK Parliament was confronted with rising community tensions after a group of individuals disrupted a Holi celebration in Harrow, northwest London. Conservative MP Bob Blackman pushed for government intervention after the annual event was interrupted by individuals labeled as 'thugs.'

Blackman, who heads the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, pressed for official assurance in the House of Commons, emphasizing the event's significance and the sizable turnout of over a thousand people. He described the disruption as a coordinated effort to disturb the peace of Holi celebrations.

Responding to Blackman's concerns, the government denounced religious hatred as intolerable and pledged to explore measures aiming at fostering social cohesion. The Metropolitan Police confirmed an investigation is underway, with a 14-year-old boy arrested in connection to the incident.

