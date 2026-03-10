Seer's Campaign for 'Rashtra Mata' Status Intensifies
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is urging true Hindus to join his campaign for granting cows 'rashtra mata' status and prohibiting their slaughter completely. The campaign will continue until national legislation is achieved, with ongoing public events. The seer emphasizes cow protection as a non-political but crucial electoral issue.
- Country:
- India
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati issued a fervent call for support from 'true Hindus' in Lucknow, advocating for cows to be recognized as 'rashtra mata' or national mother, with a complete ban on their slaughter.
The event, governed by stringent local regulations, reflects growing right-wing activism around cow protection amidst political sensitivities. The seer likened the imposed restrictions to the historical 'jazia' tax, criticizing the perceived burden.
The campaign underscores cow protection as an essential electoral issue, urging voters to prioritize it similarly to infrastructural needs in the upcoming elections, thereby influencing political agendas.