Rajasthan Reimagines Tradition: Celebrations Begin March 14

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, will host various cultural and developmental events from March 14 to March 19 to celebrate Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. Highlights include cleanliness drives, a 'Viksit Rajasthan Run', cultural exhibitions, and a main function in Jalore on March 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government is embarking on a cultural celebration from March 14 to March 19, marking the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada with a series of events. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has initiated this shift from the traditional Rajasthan Day, with activities spread across the state.

Notable events during this period include a state-level 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' in Jaipur and a digital quiz, 'Rajasthan Ko Jaanein'. An array of cultural and educational competitions, such as essay, speech, and painting contests, are set to engage youth and communities statewide.

The celebrations will culminate in the main Rajasthan Diwas function in Jalore on March 19, featuring cultural programs and discussions on development and tribal heritage. Originally, Rajasthan Day was observed on March 30 to commemorate the state's formation in 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)

