Starlet's Stand: Monalisa's Determined Path to Love

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman known for her rise to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, sought police protection in Thampanoor to stay and marry her boyfriend.

Bhonsle alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown despite her clear intentions to marry her boyfriend. The couple, in Kerala for a film shoot, presented their case to the police.

The police affirmed her right to choose, given she is an adult, and she decided to stay with her boyfriend, asserting they would soon marry in the southern state, despite her father returning home.

(With inputs from agencies.)