Starlet's Stand: Monalisa's Determined Path to Love

Monalisa Bhonsle, who became famous during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, sought police protection in Thampanoor to stay with her boyfriend and marry him against her father's wishes. Accompanied by film crew members, she insisted on her decision, planning to marry soon in the southern state.

Updated: 11-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman known for her rise to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, sought police protection in Thampanoor to stay and marry her boyfriend.

Bhonsle alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown despite her clear intentions to marry her boyfriend. The couple, in Kerala for a film shoot, presented their case to the police.

The police affirmed her right to choose, given she is an adult, and she decided to stay with her boyfriend, asserting they would soon marry in the southern state, despite her father returning home.

