A Star-Studded Sundown: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Tie the Knot

In a charming private ceremony on Wednesday, renowned actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wed, transitioning their relationship to matrimonial bliss at their Bandra residence. The festivities, featuring a sundowner post the civil ceremony, were attended by family and close friends.

Elegantly dressed for the occasion, Kritika donned a sindoor red Chanderi sari from Cinnabar, beautifully crafted from tussar silk, while Gaurav looked sophisticated in a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala. Post-ceremony, the joyful couple greeted photographers, posed for pictures, and distributed sweets outside their home.

The intimate gathering was elevated by the presence of prominent personalities from the cricket and Bollywood circles. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, accompanied by his family, mingled with attendees, including former pacer Ashish Nehra, who shared a heartwarming moment with Yuvraj's children. Virender Sehwag, Neha Dhupia alongside Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak, and Malaika Arora were also part of the star-studded occasion.

Kritika Kamra, celebrated for her television roles in 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and 'Reporters', and films like 'Bheed' and 'Tandav', joined hands with Gaurav Kapur, an esteemed television host and the creator of 'Breakfast with Champions'.

