JUST IN TIME Aims for Nationwide Reach in Premium Watch Retail

Leading watch retailer JUST IN TIME is set for a major expansion, planning to add 45 to 50 new stores over the next two years. The company, already operating 85 boutiques in 18 cities, aspires to achieve pan-India coverage within the next five years, as stated by CEO Ronak Shah.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Mumbai-based retailer. The move aligns with the growing trend of premiumization, where demand for luxury and premium watches is rising, even in smaller towns. Shah believes India is now more poised than ever for increased watch consumption.

The recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to further boost luxury watch sales by lowering import duties. Duties on Swiss watches have decreased significantly, a factor Shah believes will attract more international brands to India. JUST IN TIME intends to introduce more micro, rich to premium, and luxury brands in the growing Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)