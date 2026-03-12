Left Menu

Kate Winslet Returns to Fantasy: 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is set to star in 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', joining Andy Serkis, who is also directing. The film, produced by Peter Jackson, is expected to release in December 2027. The story is likely set between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Updated: 12-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:09 IST
Renowned Hollywood star Kate Winslet is venturing into another fantasy realm, transitioning from her recent collaboration with director James Cameron on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

According to reports from Variety, Winslet is currently in negotiations to join the cast of 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'. She will reunite with Andy Serkis, who is not only directing but also reprising his celebrated role from Peter Jackson's original trilogy.

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm casting details, though rumors suggest Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen will return to their iconic roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf. Peter Jackson, who brought J.R.R. Tolkien's epic to cinema, is involved as a producer alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Scheduled for a December 17, 2027 release, the film is anticipated to bridge the gap between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

