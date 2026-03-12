Kate Winslet Returns to Fantasy: 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Renowned Hollywood star Kate Winslet is venturing into another fantasy realm, transitioning from her recent collaboration with director James Cameron on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

According to reports from Variety, Winslet is currently in negotiations to join the cast of 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'. She will reunite with Andy Serkis, who is not only directing but also reprising his celebrated role from Peter Jackson's original trilogy.

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm casting details, though rumors suggest Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen will return to their iconic roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf. Peter Jackson, who brought J.R.R. Tolkien's epic to cinema, is involved as a producer alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Scheduled for a December 17, 2027 release, the film is anticipated to bridge the gap between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

