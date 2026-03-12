Left Menu

The Shifting Tides of Modern Cinema: Vishal Bhardwaj Speaks Out

Vishal Bhardwaj discusses the challenges facing serious cinema amid the rise of OTT platforms. He highlights how the film landscape has changed, with distinct paths for theatrical and streaming releases, leading to a struggle for films of sensibility. Bhardwaj calls for a revolutionary step to revive traditional cinema.

12-03-2026
Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has sounded the alarm over the fate of quality cinema in today's evolving media landscape. Speaking to PTI, Bhardwaj described how traditional filmmaking struggles in light of the rise of streaming platforms. Filmmakers are often urged to pursue theatrical releases first, complicating their creative process.

Films that once graced theater screens with ease and drew discerning audiences, such as Bhardwaj's "Haider" or Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs of Wasseypur", now wade through tumultuous waters. With the increase in ticket prices and shortening timeframes for streaming releases, the once-thriving era of filmmaking faces a dire challenge.

Bhardwaj emphasizes that a revolutionary shift is necessary to preserve the art of filmmaking. As streaming alternatives burgeon worldwide, he urges the industry to rethink the approach to filmmaking to maintain its allure, warning that cinema characterized by heart and depth is at risk of being overshadowed.

