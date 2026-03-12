Billie Eilish Ventures into Acting with 'The Bell Jar'

Renowned singer Billie Eilish is transitioning into the world of film with her acting debut in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's seminal novel, ''The Bell Jar''. Eilish's foray into acting marks another milestone in her illustrious career, following numerous musical accolades.

Sarah Polley, who clinched the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for ''Women Talking'' in 2023, embarks on her first project after a successful streak of film achievements. ''The Bell Jar'', hailed as a classic for its profound exploration of mental illness and societal expectations, was originally penned by American poet Sylvia Plath.

Eilish's participation in the film, produced by Focus Features, follows her acting debut in the Amazon series ''Swarm''. The Grammy award-winning artist is also co-directing a concert tour documentary with James Cameron, further cementing her versatility across entertainment mediums.

(With inputs from agencies.)