Left Menu

Billie Eilish Ventures into Acting with 'The Bell Jar'

Billie Eilish makes her film acting debut in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's 'The Bell Jar'. Known for her Grammy-winning music, Eilish co-wrote Oscar-winning songs with brother Finneas. Plath's novel delves into mental illness and societal pressure, now adapted by Polley with Focus Features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:39 IST
Billie Eilish Ventures into Acting with 'The Bell Jar'
Billie Eilish
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned singer Billie Eilish is transitioning into the world of film with her acting debut in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's seminal novel, ''The Bell Jar''. Eilish's foray into acting marks another milestone in her illustrious career, following numerous musical accolades.

Sarah Polley, who clinched the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for ''Women Talking'' in 2023, embarks on her first project after a successful streak of film achievements. ''The Bell Jar'', hailed as a classic for its profound exploration of mental illness and societal expectations, was originally penned by American poet Sylvia Plath.

Eilish's participation in the film, produced by Focus Features, follows her acting debut in the Amazon series ''Swarm''. The Grammy award-winning artist is also co-directing a concert tour documentary with James Cameron, further cementing her versatility across entertainment mediums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026