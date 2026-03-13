Left Menu

Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 Celebrates Culinary Excellence Across India

Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 aims to recognize leading dining establishments across India. Over 11,000 brands from 160+ cities will compete in various categories, with winners chosen through public voting via the Swiggy app. The event celebrates India's vibrant food culture, offering participants rewards and Swiggy Cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:43 IST
Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 Celebrates Culinary Excellence Across India

Swiggy has announced the third edition of its popular Restaurant Awards, slated for 2026. This year's competition promises to be bigger than ever, with more than 11,000 brands from over 160 cities vying for the top honors in various categories.

This prestigious event aims to recognize and celebrate the best culinary talents in the country. Public voting will decide the winners, and the process is set to continue until March 27, 2026, with results being revealed the following day. Categories include Best in North Indian, Best in Biryani, Best Local Gems, and several new trending categories.

The Swiggy Restaurant Awards are more than just accolades; they are a tribute to India's rich and evolving food culture. Participants have the chance to win Swiggy Cash and exclusive coupons, encouraging consumers to engage actively in showcasing the nation's finest eateries.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026