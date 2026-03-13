Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 Celebrates Culinary Excellence Across India

Swiggy has announced the third edition of its popular Restaurant Awards, slated for 2026. This year's competition promises to be bigger than ever, with more than 11,000 brands from over 160 cities vying for the top honors in various categories.

This prestigious event aims to recognize and celebrate the best culinary talents in the country. Public voting will decide the winners, and the process is set to continue until March 27, 2026, with results being revealed the following day. Categories include Best in North Indian, Best in Biryani, Best Local Gems, and several new trending categories.

The Swiggy Restaurant Awards are more than just accolades; they are a tribute to India's rich and evolving food culture. Participants have the chance to win Swiggy Cash and exclusive coupons, encouraging consumers to engage actively in showcasing the nation's finest eateries.