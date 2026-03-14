Oscar Dream Denied: Travel Ban Stops Actor Motaz Malhees
Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees is unable to attend the Oscars due to a U.S. travel ban. He stars in the Oscar-nominated film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the ban tied to a proclamation by President Trump limiting certain foreign entries.
Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees has been barred from attending the upcoming Academy Awards due to a travel ban set by the Trump administration. The actor has a leading role in 'The Voice of Hind Rajab', nominated for this year's best international feature film category.
Malhees shared his frustration on Instagram, stating that he is unable to enter the United States due to his Palestinian citizenship. The U.S. State Department has remained silent on the matter following a proclamation from then-President Donald Trump that restricted entry for individuals with travel documents from the Palestinian Authority.
The film depicts a tragic event in Gaza where Hind Rajab, a five-year-old girl, was killed along with several family members and ambulance workers by Israeli forces. Israel is reportedly reviewing the incident which has inspired the gripping, Oscar-nominated story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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