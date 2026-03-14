Left Menu

Oscar Dream Denied: Travel Ban Stops Actor Motaz Malhees

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees is unable to attend the Oscars due to a U.S. travel ban. He stars in the Oscar-nominated film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the ban tied to a proclamation by President Trump limiting certain foreign entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 07:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 07:22 IST
Oscar Dream Denied: Travel Ban Stops Actor Motaz Malhees

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees has been barred from attending the upcoming Academy Awards due to a travel ban set by the Trump administration. The actor has a leading role in 'The Voice of Hind Rajab', nominated for this year's best international feature film category.

Malhees shared his frustration on Instagram, stating that he is unable to enter the United States due to his Palestinian citizenship. The U.S. State Department has remained silent on the matter following a proclamation from then-President Donald Trump that restricted entry for individuals with travel documents from the Palestinian Authority.

The film depicts a tragic event in Gaza where Hind Rajab, a five-year-old girl, was killed along with several family members and ambulance workers by Israeli forces. Israel is reportedly reviewing the incident which has inspired the gripping, Oscar-nominated story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026