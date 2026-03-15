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Muted Eid: Shia Community's Solemn Tribute to Khamenei

Shia families in Madhya Pradesh plan a subdued Eid-al-Fitr to mourn Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly killed in a joint Israel-US strike. Approximately 4,000 Shia families will refrain from traditional celebrations, opting for a quiet observance as a sign of respect and mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST
Muted Eid: Shia Community's Solemn Tribute to Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn observance, Shia families in Madhya Pradesh will mark Eid-al-Fitr this year without the usual fanfare, paying tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader's death was announced on March 1, following an Israel-US led strike, according to Iranian state media.

The All India Shia Samaj's state president, Iftikhar Ali, confirmed the subdued celebrations, noting the community's deep sorrow. 'It will be a silent Eid for us this year,' Ali stated, emphasizing the community's decision to forgo new clothes and festivities.

Predominantly found across cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Burhanpur, around 4,000 Shia families will observe the festival primarily through prayer, without staging protests, in a reflective and respectful remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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