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Cuban Activist Faces Alleged Police Intimidation Amid Protests

Cuban activist Yoani Sánchez claims an undercover officer is preventing her from leaving her home. This accusation follows local protests in Moron against the communist party amid blackouts and shortages. Sánchez argues her rights are violated and demands answers from unidentified officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:45 IST
Cuban Activist Faces Alleged Police Intimidation Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Renowned Cuban activist Yoani Sánchez has alleged that an undercover officer in civilian attire is barring her from exiting her Havana residence. This claim surfaces during a period of unrest in Moron, where citizens partly damaged a communist party office amid worsening blackouts and food shortages on the island.

Sánchez confronted the alleged officer in a Facebook video, questioning the man's legitimacy and criticizing what she called a violation of her rights. She noted the presence of two unfamiliar women in her building since the officer's appearance, adding to her unease and sense of surveillance.

In a video statement, Sánchez declared, "I am a citizen who has not committed any crimes, is not being judged in a court, does not have a restraining order or house arrest. So, why won't you let me leave?" Her previous run-in with authorities took place in January when she was reportedly detained by state security while en route to a U.S. mission event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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