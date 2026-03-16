Unveiling Legacy: The 58-Foot Bronze Tribute to Potti Sriramulu

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a monumental 58-foot bronze statue of renowned freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu. This tribute marks Sriramulu's dedicated struggle, which ultimately led to the formation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking individuals.

Sriramulu's historic 58-day fast in 1952 culminated in his death, yet it significantly influenced the creation of linguistic states in India, beginning with Andhra Pradesh. The unveiling coincided with the 125th anniversary of Sriramulu's birth, underscoring his cherished legacy amongst Telugu people.

The ambitious project, completed in its first phase at a cost of Rs 150 crore, utilized 26 tons of bronze and 42 tons of iron to construct the towering statue. Plans for a museum, photo gallery, auditorium, and skill development center are set for the second phase, ensuring Sriramulu's sacrifice is permanently remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)