Punjab Chief Minister Slams Centre Over VIP Treatment to Gangster in Jail

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized the central government for allegedly offering VIP treatment to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, held in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat. Mann accused the Union of double standards, claiming more concern is shown for Bishnoi's safety than in assisting state agencies.

Mann stated that the government remains proactive against gang-related activities, while accusing Akali Dal and Congress of previously harboring such elements. He also criticized the central government for withholding Punjab's funds and unresolved issues in agriculture policies.

Looking ahead, Mann highlighted plans for future sports events in Punjab, including the potential hosting of the Asia Cup hockey championship, with new sports infrastructures aimed at youth engagement.