Tulips Bloom in Jammu and Kashmir: Revival of Tourism Begins

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah officially opened Asia's largest tulip garden located on the banks of Dal Lake. This marks a hopeful revival of the region's tourism sector, which suffered setbacks last year. Accompanied by Cabinet colleagues and National Conference MLAs, Abdullah inaugurated the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden on Cheshma Shahi Road.

The garden, one of 44 tourist destinations closed last year post-Pahalgam terror attack, reopened after a security audit. Abdullah said tourism stakeholders are eager to bounce back. 'We hope the situation keeps improving so more visitors can enjoy Kashmir's beauty,' he stated, noting ongoing efforts to commercialize floriculture by exporting flowers.

Efforts are advancing to cultivate tulip bulbs locally, aiming to cut foreign exchange costs from imports. Abdullah confirmed security will be reinforced at tourist sites. The tulip garden, typically opening in March, welcomed early visitors due to premature blooming caused by an unusually warm February. With increased bulb density, over 70 tulip varieties await visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)