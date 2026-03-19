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Russia-Cuba Relations: Aid Dialogues and Energy Shipments

Russia is actively engaged in discussions with Cuba's leadership about potential aid, as reported by the TASS news agency. This dialogue comes amidst plans for two tankers carrying gas and oil to reach Cuba soon, indicating a strengthening of energy ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:29 IST
Russia-Cuba Relations: Aid Dialogues and Energy Shipments
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Russia maintains ongoing discussions with Cuba's leadership regarding potential aid, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The talks signify deeper cooperation as reports indicate that two tankers carrying gas and oil are scheduled to arrive in Cuba shortly.

The expected shipments, set for next Monday and early April, reflect an effort to bolster Cuba's energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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