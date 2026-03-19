Erling Haaland Backs New Global Chess Championship Tour

Football sensation Erling Haaland has taken on a new role as a strategic investor in the Norway Chess and its innovative Total Chess World Championship Tour (TCWCT). The initiative, with authorization from the International Chess Federation (FIDE), is set to revolutionize the chess world for at least 16 years.

Haaland, along with Norwegian business mogul Morten Borge, has co-founded Chess Mates, which will hold a significant stake in Norway Chess. 'Chess is sharp; it hones your mind like football. Quick thinking, strategic planning, and foresight are crucial in both,' remarked Haaland.

Planned to start in autumn 2026 with a pilot tournament, TCWCT will officially kick off in 2027. The annual series comprises four events hosted in diverse cities and will feature Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess domains, boasting a prize pool exceeding USD 2.7 million annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)