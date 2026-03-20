Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has also no ability to produce ballistic missiles: Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:30 IST
Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has also no ability to produce ballistic missiles: Netanyahu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Energy Strikes: Tensions Heat Up Between U.S., Israel, and Iran
FIFA's Controversial Stance: Israel Football Sanctioned Amid West Bank Dispute
Netanyahu says Israel will hold off on any further attacks on Iran's giant natural gas field at Trump's request, reports AP.
Diplomatic Efforts: France's Unscheduled Visit to Israel
US-Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate Energy Crisis