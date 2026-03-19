Soaring Above Vantawng: Mizoram's New Ropeway Adventure

The Mizoram government has announced the construction of a ropeway at Vantawng Falls, near Thenzawl town in Serchhip district, as part of efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure in the state. An official stated that the project, designed to offer tourists a bird's-eye view of Mizoram's tallest waterfall, will be financed through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund.

A budget of Rs 34.50 crore has been allocated for the venture under the SASCI scheme. The project has cleared all financial and administrative approvals, although the selection of a contractor is still pending, the official reported.

Vantawng Falls, situated approximately 92 km from Aizawl, already serves as a key attraction for both domestic and international tourists. The introduction of a ropeway is poised to elevate the site to a world-class status, enhancing accessibility and providing stunning views of the surrounding greenery. Local stakeholders anticipate that this development will not only elevate the tourism appeal of the region, but also create jobs and bolster the Thenzawl economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)