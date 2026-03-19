Political Crossings: Inside Assam's Election Chessboard
A significant exchange occurred between BJP and AGP leaders ahead of Assam Assembly elections, with leaders switching parties to secure nominations. The BJP named former AGP MLA Bhupen Roy as its candidate for Abhayapuri, while other leaders also switched allegiances to secure seats under a seat-sharing arrangement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of Assam's Assembly elections, an exchange of candidates between BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has reshaped the political landscape.
Several leaders, including former AGP MLA Bhupen Roy, crossed party lines to contest as ruling coalition nominees. Both BJP and AGP repositioned their candidates under a seat-sharing plan, reflecting the dynamic shifts within the NDA alliance.
With elections scheduled for April 9 and results anticipated on May 4, all eyes are on these political maneuvers that could influence the outcomes in the 126-member Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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