Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST
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Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.
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