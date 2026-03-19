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Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:10 IST
Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.
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  • India

Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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