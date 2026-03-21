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Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Iran Crisis

The Congress accuses Modi's government of moral cowardice and political betrayal for not condemning the US-Israel assault on Iran. Jairam Ramesh highlights Modi's failure to leverage his relationships with Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu for a cease-fire, as conflict persists with significant casualties and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:58 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Iran Crisis
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for failing to condemn the ongoing US-Israel aerial assault on Iran, labeling it an act of 'moral cowardice' and 'political betrayal' against India's civilisational values.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary for communications, stated that despite Modi's recent travels to Israel and his purported friendships with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, no diplomatic effort has been made to halt the escalating conflict.

As the war continues unabated, Iran has escalated its attacks on energy sites in the Gulf. The situation has led to over 2,300 deaths across several countries and caused massive displacements, further worsening the region's instability.

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