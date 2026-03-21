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Protests Erupt in Kashmir Against US-Israel Actions in Iran

Peaceful protests erupted across Kashmir after Eid prayers, condemning U.S.-Israel actions against Iran. Organized by the Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian leader, demonstrations featured Iran flags and slogans opposing U.S.-Israel policies. Security was heightened as rallies concluded without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:55 IST
Protests Erupt in Kashmir Against US-Israel Actions in Iran
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After Eid prayers on Saturday, several peaceful protests emerged across Kashmir to condemn the recent US-Israel attacks on Iran, according to officials.

The head of the Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian, Aga Syed Hassan, led a significant march in Budgam, central Kashmir, expressing solidarity with Iran. Protesters raised slogans against the US-Israel alliance, supporting the Iranian regime, and carried Iranian flags and pictures of the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Similar demonstrations occurred in Bandipora's Shadipora area, where protesters chanted against those supporting US-Israel actions. Despite heightened security across vulnerable regions of the Valley, all protests concluded peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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